Pooler stylist offers free virtual beauty sessions for at-home hair care

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Beauty industry veteran Alia Freeman knows many people are probably itching to get much-needed relief from grown-out roots and manicures now that salons have the option to reopen.

The 17-year licensed cosmetologist feels their pain.

“We rely on our beauty to make us feel good, look good, and because we’ve been quarantined, people have been not feeling their best because they don’t look their best,” Freeman told WSAV.com NOW.

However, she feels it’s too soon to head back into the salons.

“We’re not gonna be open,” said Freeman, a stylist at Pooler’s Bella Salon and Spa. “I definitely don’t encourage it during this time.”

In the meantime, she says she understands the desire and need to look after oneself.

While out of the salon, Freeman has continued pouring her passion into her craft by helping others feel beautiful and confident. That’s why she hosted two free-to-join virtual beauty care sessions via Zoom on Thursday.

At 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., anyone who was interested could tune in to learn helpful tips for caring for and understanding their hair, all on their own.

“I wanted to be sure that these virtual classes were out here so that people can still look their best at home, and this is the perfect opportunity to invest in ourselves to build confidence,” Freeman said.

Licensed cosmetologist Alia Freeman offered free virtual beauty classes to help people better take care of their hair at home during the pandemic. (Image courtesy of Alia Freeman)

Her valuable sessions covered the basics of low, medium and high hair porosity — the hair’s ability to absorb and hold moisture — as well as how people can test the porosity of their own hair.

“[Some] people may feel like, ‘I just put product on my hair this morning; however, when I put that product on my hair, it feels so dry by noon,’” Freeman shared as an example of someone whose thirsty strands are highly porous.

She also touched on how to properly condition and shampoo the hair as well as steps to avoid breakage.

“I love spreading education to ensure that we’re not just styling our hair, but we understand the education behind how to maintain healthy hair and how we can get the desired growth that we want,” Freeman said.

“I believe hair growth comes from knowing and understanding how to treat your hair properly, how to keep your ends trimmed and making sure you apply moisture and oils when needed,” she added.

Following her sessions on April 23, Freeman plans to keep providing advice for those who want to learn how to manage their own hair until the COVID-19 outbreak eases.

Starting next week, she says she’s offering one-on-one virtual classes where people can get individualized consultations for their specific hair types and textures.

Freeman adds that these Zoom sessions are specifically tailored for each person.

“If their budget can’t fit [a salon visit] because so many people are losing jobs, this would be a great investment so that you can still look your best,” she said.

She says she understands there’s much uncertainty that comes with the ongoing pandemic, and wants to offer uplifting words to those struggling.

“I know a lot of people are probably wondering how they’re going to pay their bills, they may be wondering how they’re going to go about their day-to-day living,” Freeman said.

“I just want to encourage anyone who may have lost hope during this time, who may not feel like their best every single day, that they take this time specifically to just heal, to rest and focus on being healthy and whole,” she said.

To find out more about Freeman’s one-on-one Zoom beauty sessions, visit her website here.