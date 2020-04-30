Pooler residents, businesses seek answers over legality of food trucks

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Questions are being raised by residents and businesses surrounding the legality of food trucks in Pooler.

Back in late March, the Godley Station Homeowners Association (HOA) organized a series of events where residents could order from a food truck while it was parked at the privately-owned clubhouse.

But officers from the Pooler Police Department came to the event and shut Chazito’s food truck down.

When asked what measure they were violating, those in attendance say the officers wouldn’t name a specific ordinance but said the order came directly from City Hall.

The event on March 25 occurred at least a week before Gov. Brian Kemp issued his executive order enforcing social distancing on April 2, eliminating the thought that they violated state social distancing guidelines.

Simón Colmenares, the treasurer of the Godley Station HOA, says he’s frustrated by the lack of transparency from the city after the incident.

“What I would like to ask the mayor is if you guys have an issue with this, put it on the [city council] agenda and make a decision as to how you’re going to go about the city ordinance and if there needs to be one,” said Colmenares. “And let us know about it.”

Nearly a month later, residents and business owners came to WSAV.com NOW seeking answers after their calls and emails to the city went unanswered.

After the incident on March 25, the Godley Station HOA postponed all future and planned food truck events.

Getting answers

The HOA board members reached out to the city to get a better understanding as to why their event was shut down.

The board says they were told by members of various departments of the city that they violated two codes — one regarding special event permits and one regarding a zoning ordinance — without any further explanation.

After reviewing the codes they were told they violated, board members began doing their own research to get a better understanding.

Colmenares said he took it upon himself to look for city codes regarding food trucks.

“I couldn’t find anything in the City of Pooler city ordinances that reflected any kind of ordinance against or for trucks,” said Colmenares. “I mean, actually, they don’t have anything.”

After a first glance through the Pooler codes and ordinances, Colmenares is correct; there are no ordinances prohibiting or allowing food trucks.

Aside from having to follow city and county codes or ordinances, food trucks have to follow specific guidelines from the Georgia Department of Public Health as well.

“I didn’t see anything wrong with it,” said Colmenares.

Since the event was shut down, board members say they have been reaching out to Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton as well as other members of the city government for clarification on the violations but have had no success hearing back.

WSAV.com NOW reached out to Mayor Benton who declined an interview request but said in a statement:

My information on food trucks is that they are not permitted at this time in any Pooler zoning. There are thoughts that in the future if the ordinance is changed, only brick and mortar stand alone restaurants in Pooler may be allowed a food truck. The absence of an ordinance in Pooler providing for food trucks means they are not permitted at this time. Mayor Rebecca Benton, City of Pooler

After pressing the mayor for further clarification, WSAV.com NOW was referred to Pooler City Attorney Steven Scheer.

According to Scheer, the HOA did indeed violate the previously indicated codes but says the main reason is because of zoning laws.

Scheer explained that Pooler zoning codes are written so that they provide a list of businesses allowed to operate in various zoning districts. The absence of a business — in this case, food trucks — from the list means that said business is not allowed to operate in any zoning area in the city at that time.

In a statement to WSAV.com NOW, Scheer said there are ways for business owners to ask the city for permission to operate in specific zoning areas.

The business owner can apply for the ability to properly operate in the desired zoning district. The procedure allows the governmental agency to determine if the business (e.g., food trucks) can be operated safely and is consistent with other property uses in the zoning district. The procedure provides an opportunity for the business owner and others (such as residents or other business owners), to provide input for the governmental agency to make an informed decision about allowing operation of the business in the zoning district. Steven Scheer, Pooler City Attorney

Future for food trucks

Back in 2016, the City of Savannah addressed food truck operations, passing the Mobile Food Service Unit ordinance. The ordinance established regulations and an application process food trucks need to follow in order to lawfully operate within the city.

Outside of Savannah, there’s no guarantee a food truck will be allowed to operate when it rolls into a different town or county, like in this instance, Pooler.

Chaz Ortiz, the owner of Chazito’s Latin Cuisine, says going back to his roots with his food trucks is keeping his business afloat while he cannot serve dine-in food at his restaurant in Pooler.

“The opportunity to be able to go to different neighborhoods has been a saving grace,” said Ortiz.

Since the effects of the pandemic went into full force, Ortiz says he’s been driving all over Chatham County, from the Southside to the Landings, just to sustain his business.

He says he’s been in touch with other food trucks in the area that have been sharing contacts of friendly locations to travel to for business.

Ortiz says knowing he’s not allowed to operate in Pooler has him questioning his future in the city.

“It’s just unfortunate that a lot of our clientele, a lot of people in Pooler, that want us to come out and have a different variety of trucks can’t,” he said.