POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s no secret that Pooler is one of the fastest-growing cities in Chatham County.

That’s why it’s no surprise that another restaurant and entertainment center is opening its doors soon.

In the last decade, Pooler has seen a significant amount of growth – more people and businesses built from the bottom up.

“With Pooler, you can live here work here play here you don’t really have to go anywhere else so you still get that small hometown fee,” said Courtney Rawlins President of the Pooler Chamber of Commerce.

The city’s constant state of growth means residents don’t have to go to Savannah as often because everything is right here.

Rawlins added, “You can get the shopping and the dining and all that good stuff.”

Since Pooler is considered a desirable area, Rawlins told News 3 that it will only go up from here.

“The growth and the things that are happening I find them very exciting it’s a privilege to be a part of a history of a city that’s growing around you,” she said.

The chamber runs in two lanes, working for members of the business community and their Visit Pooler lane which is all about bringing in tourists to Pooler.

Rawlins explained, “The chamber’s job is to marry our businesses and our residents to really give you that community feel so we’re always really excited when new experiences come in both for our residents and our visitors”

And one of those newest attractions is Dave & Buster’s, bringing entertainment to the constantly growing area.

Dave & Buster’s general manager PJ Jones told News 3, “People stop me and they’re just so excited were coming to the community i mean it’s such a small town feel.”

Jones found himself at Dave & Busters in the early 90s.

“It was by far the most fun place to go with my roommate we would have a couple of beers and play all the games”

This new location marks the chain’s sixth restaurant in Georgia.

And if you’re looking for a job, this could be the place with 160 jobs waiting to be filled.

“I just love the rush, I love the staff, I love the culture. They’re very about fam and not just coming into work just clocking in and then clocking out they really make you feel included,” kitchen manager Jasmine Webb stated.

It’s the ultimate entertainment center to eat drink play and watch sports with unique food and bar options.

Yamile Bueno, Dave & Buster’s area operation manager said, “We have our special Dave & Buster’s cocktails so we have things like our Caribbean Long Island this is our dangerous waters island punch, this is our Strawberry Watermelon Margarita.”

“We actually have a kitchen where they actually come up with all these different recipes just trying to figure out the best of the best type of things to offer to all of our guests that come in.”

Dave & Buster’s will be officially open to the public on Monday, December 4.