POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a Pooler teen who was last seen leaving her home on Saturday.

The Pooler Police Department (PPD) says 15-year-old Abigail Brice left her home on Hamilton Grove Saturday and was wearing a white shirt, orange jacket and blue and white tights.

Brice is 5-foot-2 and weighs around 112 pounds. PPD says she might be with a male.

Police urge anyone who sees her to call 912-748-7333 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.