POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The city of Pooler hosted their third annual plant a tree for free event.

340 trees were on hand to be given out, free of charge. The event was made possible through a collaboration by the city of Pooler, the Garden Club of Pooler, and Greenery Inc.

One tree was handed out per family, with the project funded by the city of Pooler’s tree fund.

According to Mayor Rebecca Benton, events like this are great for bringing the community together.

“Well it’s great to have more trees for the environment to keep everything as green as we possibly can…we hope everybody who got a tree plants it and waters it and puts the proper mulch around it and comes back again next year,” Mayor Benton explained.

The goal of the project is to help bring more green to an area that has seen rapid development in recent years.

All of the tree’s on hand were locally sourced and conducive to the area.