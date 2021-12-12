Pooler hit and run crash kills woman, Police search for suspect vehicle

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Pooler Police Department (PPD) investigates a deadly hit and run crash Sunday morning that claimed the life of a woman.

PPD says the collision happened early Sunday morning on Pine Barren Road near Morgans Corner Road.

Police say they are looking for a gold or silver in color vehicle with front end damage and missing windshield wipers.

The identity of the victim was not made available at the time of this report.

Pooler Police ask that anyone who may have information regarding the suspect vehicle, its owner and possible whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (912)234-2020.

Police are also seeking any witnesses to the incident.

Pooler Police continue to investigate.