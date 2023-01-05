POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Pooler could be getting cooler as it weighs adding two new family-oriented businesses.

On Jan. 9, the City of Pooler plans to discuss plans brought forth by Dave & Busters to add a new location at the Tanger Outlets.

The restaurant and arcade would sit next to the candy/ice cream store near the old Johnny Rockets restaurant, according to Councilwoman Karen L. Williams.

On Dec. 19, city council also approved a height variance for Big Shot Golf Driving Range. Williams said the proposal is for the nets to catch sailing golf balls. If approved, the city will then debate its site plans where it’s expected to set up shop in the Mosaic Retail Center.