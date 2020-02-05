Pooler continues expansion with plans for Mosaic Retail Center

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler City Council is giving developers the go-ahead on a new 30,000 square foot retail center.

Rumors are swirling about what businesses it will bring in and how it will impact traffic.

There is talk of putting in a Costco or even an Apple Store, but Mayor Rebecca Benton said nothing will happen without a formal petition to Pooler’s city council.

Pooler is expanding and Benton said, “right now I don’t see any slowing down.”

Newest on the horizon is the Mosaic Retail Center; developers now have approval from the council to begin construction. The project which, has been in the works since 2017, will sit at 2321 Pooler Parkway.

Right now, Benton tells News 3 Chic-fil-A and Starbucks are definite residents of the new center.

“I know everybody’s anxious for certain businesses Costco, Cheesecake, PF Changs, Apple Store those are the ones on everybody’s list,” said Benton. “But, right now no petition has been filed with the city.”

While Benton awaits the final plans on locations, she’s making sure developers don’t build restaurants too close together.

In the past, developments have clustered restaurants causing people to park only in one area of the lot.

“That’s what people do, they don’t park and walk,” said Benton. “They park as close as they can to the restaurant so that’s why we asked them to put the restaurants at each end of the development.”

Some people living close to the site are excited — but have some traffic concerns.

“We’re hoping it won’t get too bad, but I mean it’s Pooler so sometimes you just got to deal with it,” said Alexis Mills, who lives across the street. “It gets congested over around Tanger sometimes, but they do a really good job, the police here and stuff if it never gets too bad.”

The city is hoping to manage congestion with traffic lights.

“Publix put one on Blue Moon and the developer put one at Westbrook Lane,” said Benton, “as needed the developer can pay for other lights as the property develops.”

Benton said properties like that one were zoned for commercial use over two decades ago and lately more and more of them are being purchased.

She expects the project to be completed by the end of 2020.