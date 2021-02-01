Pooler City Council approves site plan for Costco

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The decision was unanimous — Costco is coming to Pooler.

Monday night, the City Council approved the site plan for the wholesale retail store at 200 Mosaic Circle.

A representative at the meeting said they’re still on track for opening 2022 in spring or summer, but there have been discussions about escalating that timeline.

Some expressed concerns about more traffic coming to Pooler Parkway. A Parker’s spokesperson objected to a traffic proposal discussed at the meeting, saying it would impact flow to their convenience store and ultimately hurt sales.

Traffic plans are not yet set in stone. Mayor Rebecca Benton tells News 3 the proposal will be made available to the public on Pooler’s website next week.

There are no Costco stores in the Coastal Empire. The closest location is in Charleston, South Carolina.