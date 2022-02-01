Pooler children’s museum hosts sensory-friendly mornings

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Children’s Museum of Pooler is continuing its monthly sensory-friendly mornings this month.

The events aim to create a space for children with developmental disabilities to explore without becoming overstimulated. They have been going on since the start of the museum almost two years ago and occur every second Wednesday of the month.

Crystal Daniels, the executive director for the Children’s Museum of Pooler, said that having sensory-friendly options for kids visiting the museum has been a priority since day one.

“We wanted to have a time set aside just for these kids so they can come in and not feel overwhelmed with a big, huge museum,” she said.

The sensory-friendly mornings feature dimmed lights, reduced noise, smaller crowds and a quiet room that is available if an attendee does get overwhelmed.

But that is not all that the museum does to support its attendees at these sensory-friendly mornings. In addition to turning off the tunes, they also bring in dogs from the SD Gunner Fund.

The organization was created in 2014 to aid veterans and children with disabilities with the financial expenses that come along with the need and use of service animals. For the Children’s Museum of Pooler, they bring in service and therapy dogs who are either in training or have completed training. These dogs provide support for children who are attending the sensory-friendly mornings.

“They’re just another way we can help kids feel relaxed in the space,” Daniels said. This way, she said, the children can explore the museum without being overwhelmed by the exhibits.

Each event also has its own activity paired with it that can help attendees become more comfortable with different sensory inputs. This could be something as simple as having bins that the kids can explore or painting with shaving cream.

“We try to make it a fun activity, so they’ll be more likely to want to explore something new,” Daniels said.

Right now, Daniels said one goal of the museum is to find community partners who can help continue the sensory-friendly days.

“We are always looking for community partners that may have special skills or want to volunteer during our sensory mornings,” she said.

Daniels said that as a nonprofit museum, the Children’s Museum of Pooler is also always looking for sponsors for their programs.

If you’re interested in attending the sensory-friendly morning or would like to volunteer or help out at the children’s museum, you can check out their website here for more information.