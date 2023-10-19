POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the fastest growing parts in Chatham County, Pooler has seen a population explosion over the past 10 years.

But with all of that comes growing pains as leaders try to plan for the future.

That was the subject of the city’s Economic Outlook Luncheon on Wednesday.

“Its future looks bright at this time. In the immediate future and say in the next five to 10 years as well. A long run looks good for Pooler,” said Dr. Michael Toma, an economics professor at Georgia Southern University. “It’s a good place for businesses to establish or expand their operations. It’s going to be a focal point for both operation and employment growth in the upcoming years.”

More people are expected to move into the Pooler area at a fast rate and to keep up with this, there has been a lot of ongoing construction and welcoming new businesses to the area. That includes stores, restaurants and more ways for the city to have an urban feel in a suburb.

Pooler’s Chamber of Commerce president and CEO tells News 3 the city has been experiencing this for the past 10 years, constantly on an upward trend.

“Well, I think we all can agree that growth is kind of what West Chatham and Pooler is popular for. You can look around and it’s very obvious the growth that’s taken place over the past 10 years,” said Courtney Rawlins. “When I moved here It was Walmart, Ruby Tuesday’s and Lowes. And now look at all this new business that we have.”

One area called the Mosaic Town Center is going to be a new place for shopping, dining and living.