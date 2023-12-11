SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) The Lowcountry and Coastal Empire are twinkling with lights and bows. For some, these are signs and symbols of the holiday. For others, it’s beginning to look a lot like Bruce Willis.

When the action film “Die Hard” was released in July of 1988, it did not have the earmarks of a traditional Christmas movie. What with all the divorce, terrorism, bloodshed and profanity, it doesn’t exactly invoke the dramatic stylings of one Jimmy Stewart.

Or, does it?

The film’s director, John McTiernan has admitted that Willis’ John McClane is similar to Stewart’s George Bailey in that the lead character is a working-class hero fighting corruption. However, Willis himself has stated emphatically that “Die Hard is not a Christmas movie!” Though he proclaimed that on Comedy Central, so it’s unclear if he was being serious.

The arguments for the film to be considered a holiday classic include the Christmas party setting, the soundtrack of holiday songs, and the fact that John’s ex-wife is named “Holly.” Those opposed argue that the spirit of Christmas had little to do with the actual plot, there’s an awful lot of violence and death and that the film was originally released in the summer. Fair points, indeed.

We may never have a definitive answer, but you can see it on the big screen next week and decide for yourself. “Die Hard” is playing on Monday, Dec. 18 at the Lucas Theatre on Broughton Street.

We invite you to state your opinion on our poll below, and while WSAV remains unbiased on this controversial topic, we leave you with the following commentary:

It seems that the film is about wrong vs. right,

Yippee ki-yay to all; And to all, a good night.