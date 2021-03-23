Polk Street Beach issued water quality advisory

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department has issued a water quality advisory for Polk Street Beach, the Coastal Health District announced Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect from the end of the beach to the jetties on Tybee Island.

Polk Street Beach will remain open, but advisories are issued to alert beachgoers of possible illnesses if one comes in contact with water in the affected areas, according to CHD.

Animal waste, boating waste or stormwater runoff could be sources of bacteria and periodic advisories are not uncommon. One was issued last week for Tybee’s South Beach and has since been lifted.

The Coastal Resources Division, a part of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, tests samples at Chatham County beaches periodically during the year, and the tests look for enterococcus bacteria that is found in humans and some wildlife.

Beach water advisories are issued when levels of bacteria register above the Environmental Agency Protection’s recommended standards.

CHD discourages swimming or wading in the area under advisory, and if fishing, they recommend thoroughly washing the fish before eating.

Polk Street Beach will be retested and the advisory will be lifted once the desired levels are reached, CHD said.

To see the latest beach water advisories or to sign up to receive notifications when an area goes under advisory, visit GaHealthyBeaches.org.