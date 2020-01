SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - An entire community is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old who died unexpectedly at Woodville-Tompkins High School. Xytavious Middleton's family says life will never be the same without their sweet, caring young man.

"Xytavious was just a great kid," said his mother, Lakisha Middleton- Tiller. "It was a pleasure to be his mother."