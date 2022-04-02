SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An hourslong standoff in the Georgetown area Saturday ended with a suspect behind bars, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

CCPD said early Saturday morning, officers were called to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Prince Royal Lane. At the scene, a victim told officers there had been an argument in the apartment and the suspect, now identified as Damien Williams, grabbed a gun.

According to the department, victims reported hearing gunshots once they were outside of the apartment.

Police attempted to get the 41-year-old Williams out of the home. When he refused, CCPD said they called in the Chatham County SWAT team for assistance.

Several hours of negotiations took place before Williams left the apartment and was taken into custody, according to police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Arrest records show Williams was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs.