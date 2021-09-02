Police seek second person of interest in Hinesville deadly shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Hinesville Police Department (HPD), an arrest warrant has been issued for Donnell Bernard Mention, 17, for murder in connection with the death of Janarick Reed.

Reed was shot on August 25th in Hinesville, and died later from his wounds.

HPD asks anyone knowing the location of Mention or having information on the case to call HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 912-368-8215 or their local 911 center.

Mention is considered armed and dangerous.

HPD continues to seek the whereabouts of Stephon Markel Whitaker, 18, also as a person of interest in Reed’s death.