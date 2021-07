SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since early Thursday morning in Savannah.

Malinda Jackson, 13, was last seen in the 2200 block of E 39th Street, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). That’s in the Victory Heights area.

At the time, she was wearing a blue dress. She is described as 5-foot-9 and 320 lbs. with her hair in braids.

If you see her, SPD says to call 911.