SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old last seen in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Byron Melendez was seen at 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of E Waldburg St.

SPD provided several possible locations for Melendez: the area of Louisville Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Savannah or Effingham, Bryan or Bulloch counties.

The young man is 6-feet tall and 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and blue/gray Jordan sneakers.

If you see Melendez, call 911.