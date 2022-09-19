GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City police are searching for a woman they say shot and killed a man Saturday night.

The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) said 25-year-old Taneecia Williams shot the man on Priscilla D. Thomas Way at 9:07 p.m. James Ancrum Jr., 30, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

GCPD said Williams is 5-foot-2, weighs 200 pounds and was last seen on Sand Valley Court in Pooler. Police said Williams is armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call 9-1-1, Lt. Rodriguez at 912-656-2715 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.