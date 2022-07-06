TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect they say fled from officers after a crash on Tybee Island Wednesday afternoon.

The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said Chad Cooley ran a red light near Highway 80 and Campbell Avenue and was struck by another car. The crash caused both Cooley and passenger of his motorcycle to be ejected.

TIPD says Cooley is 6 feet tall, weighs around 210 pounds, has long blond hair and is wearing a navy blue shirt and khaki shorts.

Police urge anyone with information to call 912-786-5600 or by dialing 9-1-1. TIPD says motorists can expect delays as the scene clears.