YEMASSEE, SC (WSAV) – The Yemassee Police Department asks the public for help locating missing man, Cayce James Barnhill, 31.

Police sat Barnhill was last seen Saturday around noon leaving his home in Yemassee.

Barnhill is believed to be driving a white 2013 Honda CRV bearing SC Tag SLR879 with a skull tag on front.

Police say Barnhill’s last known possible location was the Love Truck Stop on Yemassee Hwy.

Anyone who has seen Barnhill is asked to call 911.