CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said 17-year-old Argelio Lopez Jr., went missing around 8 p.m. and last seen in the 300 block of Beauford Road.

Lopez could be driving a blue 2005 Honda Odyssey with SC tag QBN 728, police said.

Lopez stands 5-foot-8, weighs around 140 pounds, has black short hair and brown eyes. CCPD urges anyone with information to call police.