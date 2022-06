POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing man last seen in Pooler Monday evening.

The Pooler Police Department (PPD) said Alfonso Walker, 31, was last seen at 7 p.m. at his home on Legends Road. Walker is semi-verbal and tends to mumble, police say.

PPD said Walker was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, camo shorts, white socks and black shoes. Walker stands 5-foot-6 and weighs around 230 pounds.

Police urge anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.