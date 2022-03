BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a Brunswick teen that’s been missing since Feb. 28.

The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) says 15-year-old Jordan Arison Clinch was last seen on Wentle Circle around 8:30 p.m.

Jordan is 5-foot-8 tall and weighs around 140 pounds, GCPD said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with PAID written across it and Spongebob shorts and crocs.

Anyone who has information on where he is or sees him is asked to call 912-554-3645.