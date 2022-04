TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man accused of indecent exposure on Tybee Island over the weekend.

The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said Reggie Piper was recorded committing lewd acts in view of the public. Piper is believed to be on the run and his last known location is Tybee Island, TIPD said.

Police urge anyone who sees Piper to call 912-786-5600.