Police: Savannah man injured in downtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old man in downtown Savannah Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 200 block of East Bay Lane shortly after midnight, where they found the Savannah man wounded, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) said.
The victim was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his injury, which appears to be non-life-threatening, according to police.
SPD said detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.