Police: Savannah man injured in downtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old man in downtown Savannah Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East Bay Lane shortly after midnight, where they found the Savannah man wounded, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his injury, which appears to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

SPD said detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.