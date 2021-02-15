Police release more details in weekend shooting arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police release more information about three men arrested over the weekend linked to a shooting Saturday night.

Police say the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. near 37th Street and Waters Avenue.

Police say officers observed the shooting involving a vehicle.

Related Content Savannah police investigate two Saturday night shootings, including one fatal

Officers arrested three suspects, Dajshon Amontae Hudson, Jatwone Ahmaad Reid and Ja Mond Asherm Reid.

Police say the three were arrested after they crashed their vehicle attempting to flee from officers.

One victim was found at the scene of the shooting with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers charged the suspects in this case with aggravated assault, felony fleeing to elude, theft by receiving auto and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police ask anyone with additional information on this case to contact the Savannah Police tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.