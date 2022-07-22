HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a soldier assigned to Fort Stewart and his wife were found dead inside a Hinesville shopping center.

The Hinesville Police Chief said he was chasing his wife behind her vehicle in his. His wife stopped at the Landmark Realty Agency inside the Liberty Square Shopping Center and ran into the business.

He followed her inside around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Two employees were inside at the time and found cover inside the office. The couple went to the back of the business, HPD said.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office began to break the window of the storefront.

When they gained entry, they found the bodies of the man and woman. The two employees that were inside were able to escape unharmed.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.