Police need help identifying shoplifting suspects accused of stealing $2,500 in items

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help identifying two shoplifting suspects.

Police say a man and a woman walked into the Ulta Beauty store located on the 8100 block of Abercorn Street the evening of January 7th.

Investigators say the couple took items totaling approximately $2,500.

Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects.

The female suspect wore a blue “PINK” hoodie and black and yellow leggings.

The man wore a black shirt, black jeans and red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (912) 351-3403.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

