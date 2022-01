SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured on Bridgestone Lane around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says the man was shot in his leg. SPD detained two suspects and is questioning them.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911, detectives at 912-525-3124 or 912-234-2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.