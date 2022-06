SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot at a bus stop on Skidaway Road Tuesday morning.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says the man was shot at a Chatham Area Transit bus stop and walked to a nearby urgent care. The man was shot once and later taken to a local hospital.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time, CCPD said. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.