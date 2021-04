SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police are investigating a car crash on Victory Drive that happened overnight.

Police say a pickup truck crashed into a building on Victory Drive around 3 a.m. The driver and passenger were transported to a hospital for serious injuries. No one was inside the building when the crash happened.

All lanes on Victory Drive near Whitaker Street are closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is reported.