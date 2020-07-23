Police investigate teen’s shooting death in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – Hinesville Police investigate the shooting death of a teenager.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Shady Oaks mobile home park on Oglethorpe highway at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, officers arrived to find EMS crews conducting life-saving measures on the victim.

Police say the male teen was shot in the head and later died from his injuries.

Police say a fight may have led to the shooting.

Officials have not identified the teen.

Police continue to investigate.

Hinesville Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them or their detective office at 912-236-2815.