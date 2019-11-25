Police identify pedestrian killed in Abercorn Street crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police have announced the identity of the pedestrian that died after a traffic incident on Abercorn Street on Nov. 15th.

Police identified the person as Cody Barrow, 26, who is homeless.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Barrow was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Abercorn Street when he was hit by a truck driven by 20-year-old John Critz, of Savannah.

SPD arrived to find Barrow suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made in the investigation.

Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit continues to investigate.