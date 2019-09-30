Police investigate hunter shooting death in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – According to Glynn County Police, officers responded to a shooting Saturday in the wooded area of 578 Myers Hill Road.

The victim, Bobby Lane died at the hospital from his injuries. Police say Lane was with a group of people that came to the Myers Hill area to go hunting.

Police say during the group’s hunt, Bobby Lane was in an area of heavy foliage, and was allegedly mistaken for a deer. Police say Lane was shot by Hector Romero.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.