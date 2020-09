HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Police identified the victim from Wednesday’s deadly car rollover in Hinesville.

HInesville Police say Rafael Pagan Perez, 65, of Hinesville lost his life in the crash.

The crash happened on Bradwell street in front of the Board of Education building.

Police say Perez hit a tree which flipped his car.

Perez died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.