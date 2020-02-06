Police identify suspect in custody linked to Skidaway Road shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police announce the arrest of a suspect linked to a shooting this week.

Savannah Police arrested Jimmonica Davis, 19, Tuesday evening charging Davis with two counts of party to the crime of aggravated assault.

Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a shooting on the 1900 block of Skidaway Road. At the scene police discovered Eric Lee, 19, with a non-life threatening injury.

Police say a 16-year-old victim also received a minor injury due to this incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case can contact detectives at (912) 651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

