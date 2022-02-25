SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asked the public for help identifying and locating a group of people caught on surveillance camera, wanted for questioning.

SPD released multiple photos of the subjects.





SPD investigators say the people may have knowledge of an ongoing investigation and are asked to contact detectives.

SPD did not release any specific details about the investigation.

Police ask anyone who recognizes any of these people, to call Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”