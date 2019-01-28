Police find no evidence of 'hit list' threat circulating May River High School

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - There are more police officers sitting outside of May River High School in Bluffton this week after students reported seeing a "hit list" around school Friday.

"The rumors were one kid tells another kid, 'Hey you're on this list... ' one kid tells another kid, 'Hey you're on this list... '" Capt. Joseph Babkiewicz told News 3.

The "list" circulating May River supposedly names several students who may somehow be harmed, but police said they haven't been able to get any evidence of an actual list.

"Our school resource officer looked into it following all the leads of everybody who supposedly had any contact with this list or may have had anything to do with this list, and we have yet to see this list; nobody has been able to produce this list," Babkiewicz said.

Students reported rumors to the school resource officer of a list air dropped on iPhones, but students who said they saw it claim they deleted it or change their stories.

"They've been saying now that they've never actually seen the list, it was just from another friend or another friend the rumor mill that started fluctuating throughout the school," Babkiewicz said.

"We spent most of the day Friday chasing these rumors, we're looking again today," Jim Foster with the Beaufort County School District told News 3. "So far, no one, no administrator, no student no law enforcement officer has been able to verify that such a list exists."

It's not the first threat at May River High. The most recent scare was on Snapchat in August, from a boy in Michigan who said he was going to shoot up the school.

"We find that the threats that come into May River have been uncredible," Babkiewicz said. "We don't find any of them to be a viable threat, however, we always take all of them seriously until proven otherwise."

As of Monday afternoon, police say they've found no evidence of a real "hit list," but will keep extra officers on campus throughout the week.

The school district says attendance at school Monday dropped 5 percent.