Police find body of boater who drowned in Bryan County

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The body of a boater was found Saturday afternoon after he drowned in Bryan County.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says first responders were called into a boater in distress around 12:17 p.m. Witnesses said Gregory Jackson, 48 and his dog were sitting on the front of a small boat and it began to take on water.

BCSO says a witness threw a life ring to Jackson but instead he went to save his dog. The dog pushed Jackson underwater, causing him to drown. The dog was able to swim to the shore.

Others on a nearby dock attempted to save Jackson but could not, according to BCSO. His body was recovered at 2:55 p.m.

Jackson’s son said the dog was panicking because it had never been in water like that.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.