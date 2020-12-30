Police evacuate Islands Library after potential threat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday afternoon the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) evacuated the Islands Library branch after a potential threat was phoned into the library.

Police say the caller made a statement that caused CCPD officers enough concern that they decided to evacuate and close the building out of an abundance of caution. 

Explosive-sniffing dogs completed a search and nothing was found.

The building was re-opened early Wednesday evening.

The library is serving as a polling place for early voting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories