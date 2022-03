SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) investigates a shooting overnight that sent one person to the hospital.

SPD says the shooting took place in the area of the 500 block of Emerald Dr.

Police say a female victim received a non-life threatening injury.

The victim was transported to a hospital for her injuries.

SPD continues to investigate.

