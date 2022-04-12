photo: WSAV’s Chris Murray

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Highway 80 late Tuesday morning, according to police.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 80 is down to one lane in both directions between Thunderbolt and Whitemarsh Island.

Police asked drivers to expect delays and use caution in the area.

WSAV is told Georgia State Patrol is taking over the investigation. We’ve reached out for further details.

