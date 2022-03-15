JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a Wayne County man on March 11 for child exploitation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Police charged James Shaw, 62 with one count of sexual exploitation of children. After receiving several online tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, GBI found Shaw in possession of child sex abuse material.

Police found images of the abuse on digital devices in Shaw’s camper home. Shaw was later taken to the Wayne County Jail.

Shaw’s arrest is involved in a wider investigation by the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The task force is aimed at identifying people distributing child pornography.

GBI urges anyone with information on other cases of child exploitation or predators to call 404-270-8870, 1-800-597-8477 or submit a tip online.