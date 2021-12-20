Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect Friday in connection to a deadly downtown Savannah shooting on Dec. 3.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says it arrested 32-year-old Rashiid Wright Friday during a traffic stop. Wright was charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, SPD says.

SPD says the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near West Congress and Jefferson streets.

Police found Ol’Liek Dashawn Bonaparte, 23, critically injured at the scene. Police say the Bonaparte was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

SPD says the shooting may be connected to an earlier altercation.