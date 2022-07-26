METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly Metter shooting that killed one teenage boy and injured a teenage girl on June 15.

The Georgia Burea of Investigation (GBI) said 34-year-old Michael Mincy was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities booked Mincy into the Candler County Jail, according to the GBI.

Treyveon Lanier, 15, was the boy shot and killed.

According to Metter Police Chief Rob Shore, the shooting happened in the North Leroy Street area around 9:30 p.m. The Metter Police Department (MPD) asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to further investigate the shooting.

Officials say it appears the shooting followed an argument about a missing dog. Police received a call a few minutes later claiming children were fighting.

Nearly two hours later they were called again after reports of a shooting, GBI says.

Officers found Lanier shot at the scene. He was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A 14-year-old girl was also found shot and injured on the scene.