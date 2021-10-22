Police arrest suspect accused of firing gunshots outside of Bethesda Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) arrested a suspect for a shots fired incident at Bethesda Academy on Thursday.

Police arrested Ike Jost, 33, on charges including six counts of aggravated assault, third degree cruelty to children, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, and carrying weapons within School Safety Zones.

CCPD says officers responded to a 911 call Thursday evening of reports that a man was firing a gun at occupied vehicles in a parking lot of Bethesda Academy.

While speaking to a victim at the scene, officers heard more gunshots.

CCPD says that led to the arrest of the suspect within 13 minutes from receiving the 911 call.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Detectives believe this was a random incident. They do not believe Jost has any ties to Bethesda Academy, or to anyone who was on the premises at the time of the incident.