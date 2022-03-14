STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was arrested in Statesboro after police say he raped a woman at an apartment complex in late April 2021.

The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said 24-year-old Brandon Thompson was arrested near Atlanta and was charged with rape. SPD says Thompson was only distantly familiar with the victim.

Thompson was taken to the Bulloch County Jail. No further details were released.

SPD urges anyone with information to call Senior Detective Jodie Tanner at

912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.