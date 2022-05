CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man suspected of two armed robberies.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said Michael Coleman, 24, was arrested Thursday. Police charged Coleman with two felony counts of armed robbery.

The first armed robbery happened at the Liquor Mart on Ogeechee Road in mid-February. The second robbery happed at the Waffle House on W. Gateway Boulevard on March 8, CCPD said.

No further details were released.