STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Statesboro motel.
The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the robbery happened Monday night on South Main Street. A woman told police that a man she knew had robbed her at gunpoint around 11:26 p.m.
SPD found on video showing the room the man retreated to and promptly searched it. SPD said officers found cash, a handgun, cocaine and marijuana.
SPD arrested the following three suspects:
- Tariq Griffin, 24, of Statesboro: 1 count Armed Robbery, 1 count Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, 1 count Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, 1 count Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, 1 count Possession of Cocaine, 1 count Tampering with Evidence-Felony.
- Veunte Gross, 34, of Millen, Ga: 1 count Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, 1 count Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, 1 count Possession of Cocaine, 1 count Tampering with Evidence-Felony.
- Latonia Lovett, 33, of Millen, Ga: 1 count Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, 1 count Possession of Cocaine, 1 count Tampering with Evidence-Felony.
SPD urges anyone with information on this armed robbery to call Senior Detective Dustin Cross at 912-764-9911.