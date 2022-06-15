Photos provided by the Statesboro Police Department.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Statesboro motel.

The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the robbery happened Monday night on South Main Street. A woman told police that a man she knew had robbed her at gunpoint around 11:26 p.m.

SPD found on video showing the room the man retreated to and promptly searched it. SPD said officers found cash, a handgun, cocaine and marijuana.

SPD arrested the following three suspects:

Tariq Griffin, 24, of Statesboro: 1 count Armed Robbery, 1 count Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, 1 count Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, 1 count Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, 1 count Possession of Cocaine, 1 count Tampering with Evidence-Felony.

Veunte Gross, 34, of Millen, Ga: 1 count Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, 1 count Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, 1 count Possession of Cocaine, 1 count Tampering with Evidence-Felony.

Latonia Lovett, 33, of Millen, Ga: 1 count Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, 1 count Possession of Cocaine, 1 count Tampering with Evidence-Felony.

SPD urges anyone with information on this armed robbery to call Senior Detective Dustin Cross at 912-764-9911.